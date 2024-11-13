US$83K BLACK TEA BURNT TO ASHES AS TRUCK CATCHES FIRE



A haulage truck transporting 24 000kg of black tea valued at US$83 520 from Malawi to South Africa caught fire and the tea was burnt to ashes on Monday near Featherstone.

The trailer caught fire at the 89 km peg along the Harare-Masvingo highway.

National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be reached for comment.

The Mirror has it on good authority that the truck registered to a Malawian company, T. C. P. Logistics was headed to South Africa from Malawi.

Sources said that the truck driven by Chakola Francis (45) was carrying 400 bags of black tea, each weighing 60 kilograms on a trailer.

Francis noticed unusual smoke and stopped the truck. He discovered that the trailer was on fire and that the truck’s horse was slightly damaged.

He managed to detach the horse from the trailer and the black tea was burnt to ashes. The truck’s two rear wheels were also burned.

A case was reported at the ZRP Chivhu Traffic, Featherstone branch. Masvingo Mirror