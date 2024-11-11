HEARTBROKEN MAN EVICTED

A man who caught his wife in bed with another man has been evicted in Chitungwiza. His property was dumped by the roadside after he was evicted last Sunday for failing to pay rentals for three months.

The man, only identified as Lovemore from Unit K, was renting a room at a house belonging to the Kaserere family.

He was given three months’ notice but still could not leave the house prompting Kaserere to approach the police at Makoni Shopping Centre.

Kaserere was then advised to remove the property and he dumped it where Lovemore works.

Lovemore works with Lawrence Marufu, who is into stone carving, by the roadside.

It is now a week since the property was left beside his workplace and it has been soaked by rain.

Lovemore said:

“I will not take the property but l will leave it like that because the Kaserere family said they will cast a spell on it so that once I touch anything l will die.”

His friend Kundai Nyariri offered to give him US$10 so that he could find a place to stay but he refused.

Others are saying he might be suffering from trauma since he once caught his wife with another man.

“It seems he has a lot going on in his life. His marital issues are haunting him.” H Metro