SCHOOL GIFTS TEACHERS CARS



J unior Group of Schools recently gifted six teachers with cars to appreciate their hardwork at the learning centre.

The schools Director Noah Marima said the generous gesture is set to boost morale, motivation, and overall educational excellence within the institution.

“We value our teachers’ dedication, and these vehicles are a small token of our appreciation for their life-changing work. Six Junior Group of Schools teachers are now driving away in their new rides,” said Marima

He said the vehicle scheme was an ongoing programme that will run until every teacher gets a vehicle as a way of thanking them for the results being posted at the school.

“Six teachers have benefited so far and we will increase the number next year. The scheme will be ongoing until every teacher gets a vehicle, this is our way of appreciating the results they posted recently,” said Marima.

Junior High School Head Munyaradzi Mataruse said as a school they appreciate the gesture by the responsible authority saying the gift supported the teachers at work and beyond.

“The vehicle scheme is the responsible authority’s commitment to support teachers at school and beyond the workplace. We believe this is a step towards enhancing personal and professional journeys of the teachers,” said Mataruse.

He said it was his belief that the gifts will promote commitment amongst the teachers to continue working hard.

“I believe this will enhance commitment and mutual respect towards the mission and vision of the school and I want to congratulate the teachers for the well deserving gifts,” said Mataruse.

The beneficiaries, who are all pioneers at the school include the school head Mataruse, Sharai Gono a biology teacher, Susan Chindoza who is the Head of Department (HOD) commercials, Lorence Chitambira the senior teacher, Tichafara Shumba who is the deputy head and Pesanai Masara who teaches grade one.

Junior Group of Schools consists of Junior High and Primary Schools and is located in the leafy suburb of Rhodene along Harare – Masvingo Highway.

The school offers Cambridge curriculum for both the primary and high schools and offer a wide range of elite sporting facilities. TellZimNews