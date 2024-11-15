HEADMAN CHIGODORA UNDER FIRE

Maverick traditional leader, Headman Chengetai Chigodora is being accused of overstepping his mandate by presiding over cases far beyond his jurisdiction.

He is among several headmen accused of usurping the authority of chiefs to whom they should be referring such cases.

Investigations by The Manica Post revealed that there are disputes that fall under the chief’s jurisdiction (community court), which should not be presided over by the headman’s primary court.

However, such practice directly contravenes the Traditional Leaders Act, which prohibits transferring cases from a higher to a lower court.

Director in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Mr Fungai Mbetsa clarified the legal standing of headmen’s courts.

“You cannot transfer matters from a chief’s court to a lower court, which is the headman’s court. That is beyond a headman’s jurisdiction. Such matters can only be transferred back if a chief personally authorises it. If a person is not satisfied with a headman’s ruling, they should also escalate it to the chief’s court for review,” he said.

Headman Chigodora, who in January appeared at Mutare Magistrates’ Court after one of his rulings was overturned on appeal, defended his actions on Wednesday, arguing he was handling cases officially referred to him by chiefs and other headmen.

He said he only accepts cases presented to him with stamped transfer letters from the aforementioned offices.

“I only deal with matters referred to me. If matters involve witchcraft, avenging spirits or goblins cannot be concluded in my court, I refer them to the chief’s court. I do not handle cases without proper transfer from a chief. I have realised that people hear about my skills and wisdom on social media, and request to transfer from their chief, which has resulted in an influx of cases from other courts,” he said.

Headman Chigodora has been handling cases from several districts, including Chimanimani, allegedly imposing penalties above his legally stipulated authority.

He has reportedly asked some families to raise as high as US$9 000 for spiritual consultation to pay an avenging spirit.

“We were ordered to pay US$9 000, and we are in the process of raising that money as a family. We were told that the money is for appeasement as well as traditional healer consultation because apparently there is an avenging spirit tormenting my family,” said Mr Shepherd Rusanga, whose matter is currently pending before the headman’s court.

The cases at Headman Chigodora’s court often involve demands for appeasements that by far surpass the maximum limit of two cattle, essentially encroaching into his superior, Chief Zimunya’s territory.

The blatant overreach has been compounded by allegations from the community that Headman Chigodora runs his court in a hostile and intimidating manner.

They described his as a “court of bullies” where litigants are allegedly not allowed to speak freely as they are intimidated and bullied into compliance.