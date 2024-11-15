COUNCIL WORKERS SUSPENDED FOR BOOING BOSSES AT FUNERAL

Gweru City Council has suspended four workers for allegedly booing and insulting management during a funeral for two employees who died on duty after they choked on noxious gases while working under a manhole.

Two council employees died last week after being choked by gases in a manhole they were working under.

Richard Longwe and Mary Svinurai, were buried in Gweru at the weekend where other council workers allegedly booed council management and remonstrated with them.

They were accusing management of negligence and failure to provide enough protective wear that could have saved the two.

Sources said the funeral wake of the two workers was marred by protests and booing of council management during speeches.

In a letter dated Wednesday, the council suspended the four workers without pay.

A copy of the suspension letter served on one of the employees, seen by The Herald, reads: “This letter serves to inform you that you are hereby suspended from all your duties as . . . with effect from 13 November 2024 without pay and benefits.”

It adds that the suspension was in terms of Statutory Instrument 15 of 2006 section 4 (a) as read together with other applicable disciplinary legislation.

The grounds and reasons for the suspension include that the employee “made several utterances on a WhatsApp group, which referred to or were directed to your superiors, that is the management of City of Gweru, which were malicious, insulted their person and character with the aim of inciting violence, ridicule or causing despondency amongst council employees”.

The letter adds that on November 10, at the funeral of the late Richard Longwe and Mary Svinurai, the employee “continued to utter insulting words towards the City of Gweru and its management, in front of the residents and other stakeholders.

“You continually communicated false information about council and its management, with the aim of inciting violence, ridicule or causing despondency amongst council employees,” reads the letter.

The suspension is without pay and benefits and the affected employees were barred from reporting for duty, entering any council premises and acting or purporting to act on behalf of council during the period of suspension.

In addition, they are required to surrender any council documents or assets they hold to their supervisor.

One of the suspended employees, who requested anonymity, said the suspension was unfair, adding that the council was not justified in taking the action without thorough investigations.

“What I can tell you is that many Gweru City Council employees have been suspended in the last few years. As a result. The council is losing a lot of money paying people that are not doing any work because they are on suspension. I think whoever advises them to suspend workers will-nilly is wrong because in the end, we will win against these trumped up charges,” said the worker.

Gweru United Progressive Residents and Ratepayers Development Association Trust executive director Mr David Chikore condemned the suspension of the four employees.

“Workers should be allowed to express their feelings; remember this was a shocking and painful incident, especially those that watched the two workers (Longwe and Svinurai) die.

“I feel that while the council felt that the workers’ comments were insulting. They should not have been quick to effect suspensions,” said Mr Chikore.

He called on the council not to victimise workers who have genuine grievances. Herald