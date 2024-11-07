FUEL PRICES CUT

Fuel prices have been cut by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority. Petrol prices have been cut to US$1,51 per litre from US$1,53 in September, but remain slightly higher than the US$1,49 price in October 2024.

Diesel is now selling for US$1,52 per litre compared to US$1,55 per litre in September, but this remain higher than the US$1,50 per litre price in October.

The reduction of fuel prices is in line with softening international oil prices amidst the instability in the Middle East.