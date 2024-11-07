SCREAMING WOMAN RAPED AT LODGE

Shingi booked a room and the duo agreed that they would just sit and have a conversation. But, Shingi demanded that they should have sex and she rejected his demands.
He wrestled with her before raping her. The woman’s screams attracted the attention of the lodge’s workers.
The employees had to use force to break the room and by the time they opened the door, Shingi had already raped the woman without protection.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case. “Police are investigating a rape case involving partners at a lodge in Waterfalls.
