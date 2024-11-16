FORFEITED ASSETS : EX ZINARA BOSS GOES TO THE SUPREME COURT

Former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) chief executive officer Mr Frank Chitukutuku has approached the Supreme Court to appeal against a High Court ruling that ordered the forfeiture of his properties, arguing that he lawfully acquired them before the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act came into effect in 2013.

Last year, the High Court granted the Prosecutor-General a forfeiture order against Mr Chitukutuku’s assets, including two houses in the affluent suburbs of Borrowdale and Glen Lorne, and luxury vehicles, as well as shares in Champions Insurance Company.

The court ruled that the assets were acquired using illicit funds, which were misappropriated from Zinara during his tenure as chief executive officer.

In granting the forfeiture order, the High Court noted that Mr Chitukutuku failed to adequately explain the source of his wealth.

However, the former executive now claims the forfeiture order was applied retroactively, violating legal principles.

Mr Chitukutuku, along with his wife Nyasha and Hotspikes Private Limited, who are co-appellants, cited the Prosecutor-General, the Registrar of Deeds and the Registrar of Motor Vehicles as respondents.

“Having correctly ruled that having regard to Section 79 and 80 of the Money Laundering And Proceeds of Crime Act, property acquired before the Act came into force could not be subject to forfeiture orders, the court a quo grossly erred and misdirected itself by granting forfeiture orders in respect of the two immovable properties described in paragraphs 2(h) and 2(1) of the operative part of judgment together with movable assets described in paragraphs 2(a)-(g) of the judgment, notwithstanding that the properties were acquired before the Act came into force,” argued Mr Chitukutuku in his appeal.

“In his reasons for judgment, the learned judge makes it clear that it was not competent to grant forfeiture orders in respect of properties acquired before the Act came into force.

“The learned judge was alive to the fact that the immovable property known as Lot 1 of Lot 3 of Lot 56, a Borrowdale estate measuring 4 048 square metres, was acquired by first appellant on July 20, 2011 under Deed of Transfer 3232/2011.

“The judge was also alive to the fact that the immovable property known as Lot 3 of subdivision C of subdivision B of subdivision D of Ntaba of Glen Lorne measuring 8 853 square metres was acquired in 2011 by first appellant and second appellant under Deed of Transfer 3885/2011.

“The motor vehicles and other movable properties described in paragraphs 2(a)-(g) of the operative part of the judgment were all acquired between 2010 and 2012.

“The Act came into force on June 28, 2013,” he said.

Mr Chitukutuku argued that an Act of Parliament comes into operation at the beginning of the day on which it is published in the Gazette or at the beginning of any other day that may be specified in the Act or some other enactment.

The Borrowdale house, he claims, was purchased in 2011 through a mortgage bond worth US$200 000, which was reportedly approved after an assessment.

He argues that between 2011 and 2016, he earned US$2,8 million from selling eggs and received US$619 498 in dividends from Champions Insurance.

He further claimed the company advanced him interest-free loans totalling US$1,4 million. He disputed allegations that a US$40 000 payment from Fremus Enterprises was used to acquire the Glen Lorne property, arguing that the funds came from farming activities and legitimate earnings.

Mr Chitukutuku also contends that material disputes of fact exist regarding whether the properties were acquired using tainted funds.

He accused the Prosecutor-General of relying on unverified opinions and statements from potential witnesses in a pending criminal case against him.

He insists that the properties were acquired through hard work, loans and legitimate business activities, including farming and earnings as Zinara chief executive officer.

However, in response to the application, the Prosecutor-General, through chief law officer Mr Chris Mutangadura, argued that the circumstances under which the properties were acquired strongly suggest money laundering. Sunday Mail