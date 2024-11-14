DRIVER SODOMISES PASSENGER IN HIS TRUCK

A truck driver and his colleague have appeared in court on allegations of sexually abusing a man they had given a lift.

Richard Ncube (48) and Alex Moyo (22) both from Bulawayo were facing aggravated indecent assault charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

They were remanded in custody to November 19 for bail application.

It is the State’s case that on November 10, 2024, at around 11 pm, the complainant boarded a haulage truck at Halfway, Chegutu which was being driven by Ncube who was accompanied by Moyo who was acting as his assistant. The complainant wanted to go to Chitungwiza via Harare.

The court heard that on November 11, 2024, around 1 am, the parties arrived in Harare and Ncube drove to Zim Meal Company in Waterfalls, Harare where he parked his truck.

The complainant stayed in the truck while waiting for the daybreak and started to dose off. , Ncube allegedly removed his clothes and started to caress the complainant’s body and the complainant asked him to stop.

Moyo allegedly intervened and produced a gun-like object and threatened the complainant with it. He instructed him to cooperate with Ncube’s actions and the complainant complied.

Ncube then forced the complainant to sodomise him. After the act, the complainant slept in the accused’s truck since he was not familiar with the area where they were.

The following morning the complainant left the scene and went to ZRP Mbare where he reported the matter leading to the arrest of the two accused persons. Herald