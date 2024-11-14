COP KILLS CHEATING WIFE

A cop has stabbed his wife to death following rumours that she was seeing another man. Cuthbert Mupfuki (37), of Buhera stabbed his wife, Brenda Manyara several times all over her body with an okapi knife. He was dragged to court and found guilty of murder.

Mupfuki, a duly attested member in the Zimbabwe Republic police under Support Unit, Sierra Troop, Changadzi, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

In sentencing Mupfuki, Mutare High Court Judge, Justice Isaac Muzenda, considered that the accused had paid 30 herd of cattle to the deceased family in reparation.

The court heard that on October 10 last year, Mupfuki murdered his wife, Brenda Manyara, by stabbing her several times all over the body with a knife. Following the gruesome attack, the deceased sustained serious injuries, and died on the spot. Manica Post