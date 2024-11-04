COPS BANNED FROM USING PHONES ON DUTY

Cops have been banned, with immediate effect, from using their mobile phones while on duty.

This comes at a time the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe, has raised concern over the conduct of some police officers while the Commissioner General of police, Godwin Matanga, has pledged to deal decisively with wayward officers, who were caught on camera allegedly receiving bribes at Mabvuku turn-off in Harare.

The police memo dated October 31, 2024 addressed to all stations in Masvingo Central District titled, ‘Use of cellphones whilst on duty,’ signed by Superintendent Operations ZRP Masvingo Central District, contains the new policy.