UNIVERSITY BUILDS HOSPITAL

Great Zimbabwe University has completed the construction of a premier hospital which is expected to be opened by President Mnangagwa before the end of this year.

The hospital will run as a strategic business unit for the institution.

GZU Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo said this at the institution’s 18th Graduation Ceremony on Friday.

The hospital is located at the Mashava Campus, 40km from Masvingo in Mashava.

Zvobgo argued that the medical specialists to population distribution in Masvingo Province, doctor to patient ration is 1;20 000 contrary to the WHO recommended 1:1000 ratio.

“The University has completed construction of the premier Great Zimbabwe University Hospital which will run as a strategic business unit for the University. We will request the honour of the President’s presence to officially open this hospital before year end.

“The University hospital will contribute significantly to the nation’s attainment of Universal Health by 2030, inline with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocol,” said Zvobgo.

The University hospital will offer a range of Universal health coverage in promotion and prevention services which include laboratory, x-ray and imaging Diagnostics and treatment services among others. Masvingo Mirror