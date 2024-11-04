CHAMISA ALLY THROWS PARTY FOR HIS MAID



Former Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for Chirumanzu South, Patrick Cheza and his wife Cynthia, hosted an impressive birthday celebration for their housekeeper Sarudzai Ruwende who turned 24 yesterday. The event drew thousands of guests, creating a festive atmosphere and showcasing Cheza’s appreciation for his staff. Attendees were treated to food, entertainment, and speeches, with many expressing admiration for Cheza’s gesture of gratitude and respect.

The flamboyant businessman recently left CCC, stating that meaningful political change cannot be achieved without the leadership of former CCC president Nelson Chamisa. Cheza’s departure adds to the ongoing challenges within the CCC, which has faced significant turbulence in recent months.

Cheza’s departure, alongside Chamisa’s, highlights the fractures within the opposition, raising questions about the CCC’s future trajectory and its ability to counter ZANU PF’s stronghold effectively. Observers note that these events may shift the political landscape, as opposition supporters’ call for unity and a renewed strategy to challenge the ruling party’s influence.

“I encourage citizens to look beyond traditional political party structures and instead focus on actively supporting and improving their local communities. I also emphasize the importance of hard work, urging you as individuals to help one another and foster a spirit of unity and cooperation. My advice to you is that you should be content with what you have. True progress stems from self-reliance, mutual assistance, and dedication to communal development rather than relying solely on political leadership,” said Cheza.

Cheza’s message resonated with many, as he called on communities to take control of their own destinies by prioritizing local initiatives that uplift lives and enhance resilience. By focusing on community-driven efforts, Cheza believes citizens can achieve meaningful change and build a stronger foundation for future generations.

The event was attended by candidates loyal to Chamisa including Moses Mavhaire (Masvingo South), Willard Madzimbamuto (Seke), Monica Mukwada (Manicaland Women Taskforce leader), and Farai Chinobva (Technical Director) to mention just a few. Masvingo Mirror