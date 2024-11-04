GOVT BANS TWO CHINESE FIRMS

Two Chinese firms have been banned for operating along the Sanyati River. This comes as the government is cracking the whip on some Chinese companies suspected of fuelling environmental damage in Hurungwe.

One of the companies was operating on the Hurungwe side while the other had started clearing land on the Kariba rural side.

The two companies had heavy equipment including an excavator, water pump, among other machinery where they operated along the river.

Mashonaland West Ema provincial spokesperson Munyaradzi Nhariswa confirmed that Ema visited Sanyati River in response to a complaint regarding unauthorised mining activities.

“Indeed, two companies were identified: Riverlion (Pvt) Ltd situated on the Hurungwe side and Baimei Investments located on the Nyaminyami side,” Nhariswa said.

“Riverlion (Pvt) Ltd was engaged in riverbed mining activities along the Sanyati River, with open workings and a wash plant within the river.

The company was sanctioned for excavating and modifying the river channel as defined in the Environmental Management Act [Cap 20:27] as read with Statutory Instrument 7 of 2007, as well as storage and usage of hazardous substances without the required licence from the agency as required in terms of Statutory Instrument 268 of 2018.”

He said Baimei Investments, situated on the Nyaminyami side, had cleared land on the adjacent mountain for exploration purposes.

“The company was sanctioned for implementing a prescribed project without an Environmental Impact Assessment certificate as required in terms of the Environmental Management Act [Cap 20:27],” he said.

“Both companies were served with environmental protection orders directing them to cease all mining activities immediately and relocate their equipment 500 metres away from the Sanyati River.

“The order directed them to only recommence operations once they obtain the necessary licences.” Newsday