ANC CONFIRMS ZUMA'S EXPULSION

The African National Congress (ANC) National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal (NDCA) upheld the decision of the National Disciplinary Committee to expel Jacob Zuma from the ANC.
Zuma was initially suspended from the ANC in January for
endorsing the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party for the May 2024 elections. He was
eventually expelled in July and opted to appeal the party’s decision.
Confirming Zuma’s suspension, ANC national spokesperson,
Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said Zuma's behaviour exemplified the highest form of
ill-discipline and a direct assault on the historical mission of the ANC.
“By establishing and leading a rival political party, he
abandoned the core values of organisational loyalty and collective
accountability, converting himself into a tool for destabilisation,” she said.
She added that as a former president of the ANC, Zuma was
expected to embody the highest standards of disciplined leadership and advanced
cadres who serve as guides and inspiration for all members of the movement and
society.
“Instead, his actions have undermined the unity and
cohesion of the movement at a time when it is critical to consolidate and push
forward with organisational renewal and confront the pressing challenges facing
South Africa. This severe breach of our organisational foundation necessitated
his expulsion to safeguard the ANC's integrity and ensure that the unity of the
organisation remains in form and content,” Bhengu-Motsiri said.
She said the ANC will never permit an individual,
regardless of stature or historical contribution to undermine its mission to
build a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, and prosperous society. IOL
