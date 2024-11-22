ANC CONFIRMS ZUMA'S EXPULSION

The African National Congress (ANC) National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal (NDCA) upheld the decision of the National Disciplinary Committee to expel Jacob Zuma from the ANC.

Zuma was initially suspended from the ANC in January for endorsing the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party for the May 2024 elections. He was eventually expelled in July and opted to appeal the party’s decision.

Confirming Zuma’s suspension, ANC national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said Zuma's behaviour exemplified the highest form of ill-discipline and a direct assault on the historical mission of the ANC.

“By establishing and leading a rival political party, he abandoned the core values of organisational loyalty and collective accountability, converting himself into a tool for destabilisation,” she said.

She added that as a former president of the ANC, Zuma was expected to embody the highest standards of disciplined leadership and advanced cadres who serve as guides and inspiration for all members of the movement and society.

“Instead, his actions have undermined the unity and cohesion of the movement at a time when it is critical to consolidate and push forward with organisational renewal and confront the pressing challenges facing South Africa. This severe breach of our organisational foundation necessitated his expulsion to safeguard the ANC's integrity and ensure that the unity of the organisation remains in form and content,” Bhengu-Motsiri said.

She said the ANC will never permit an individual, regardless of stature or historical contribution to undermine its mission to build a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, and prosperous society. IOL