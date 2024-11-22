MINISTER : WHY COPS DELAY IN RESPONDING TO SUICIDE CASES

The Minister of State for National Security, Lovemore Matuke, has attributed delays by police in removing bodies of individuals who commit suicide by hanging to a lack of resources at police stations.
This issue was discussed during a Senate session, where
concern was raised about the increasing number of men committing suicide in
Bulawayo.
Senator Molly Ndlovu questioned the delays in police
response times and sought clarity on cultural and legal practices surrounding
trees used in suicides.
“My question is directed to the Minister of Home Affairs,
and in his absence, to the Leader of the House. We have noticed that many young
men are committing suicide by hanging. How long should it take the police to
come and remove the body from the tree? Also, should that tree be removed
culturally, or should it remain? What does the law say about this?” asked
Ndlovu.
In response, Minister Matuke explained that there is no
official time frame for police to remove the bodies, as response times depend
largely on available resources.
“On the delays by police to attend to the scene and remove
the body of someone who has committed suicide, there is no specified time
limit. If resources at the police station are adequate, they can respond
quickly and should, in fact, do so,” said Matuke.
He noted that the delays are often due to limited access to
vehicles at police stations, compounded by other duties officers may be
attending to.
“Some challenges include a lack of vehicles to reach the
scene promptly, as well as the distance to the site of the suicide. At times,
the only vehicle at the station may already be deployed elsewhere, and officers
must wait for it to return before responding,” Matuke explained.
Addressing the question of whether the tree used in a
suicide should be removed, Matuke clarified that there is no legal requirement
to do so.
“If a person has an accident near a bridge or river, should
we then remove that section of the road? It is not proper. We do not have laws
that mandate the removal of such trees. However, in certain communities or
under certain cultural practices, there may be a belief that the tree should be
cut down and burned. If we were to follow this practice universally, we would
soon run out of trees,” Matuke said. CITE
