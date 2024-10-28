ZiG NO LONGER CURRENCY, SAYS FULCRUM

The Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) has lost its status as a legal
tender as the law which introduced the currency lapsed on October 4, a top
lawyer has said, in a fresh setback to the six-month-old local unit.
Top lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu said on Saturday the ZiG
was operationalised by the promulgation of the Presidential Powers (Temporary
Measures) (Amendment of Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act and Issue of Zimbabwe Gold
Notes and Coins) Regulations, 2024 which lapsed after six months.
0 comments:
Post a Comment