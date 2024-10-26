ZANU PF BACKS ZiG

Zanu PF says the government must take robust measures to strengthen the purchasing power of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency and entrench its usage;
In one of the party’s resolutions, the party said :”Expedite
efforts to de-dollarise the economy and promote the use of the ZiG as the
country’s sole currency;
Promote wider circulation of the ZiG currency and its
availability in all denominations;
Curb money laundering, speculation and arbitrage on the parallel market
including the criminalisation of the activities of economic saboteurs, errant
manufacturers, retailers and other service providers as well as prescribing
deterrent penalties;
Synchronise, harmonise and coordinate all fiscal and
monetary policies in order to stabilise the economy;
Implement a robust zero-tolerance legal framework against
corruption;
Formulate a set of incentives and other support measures to
promote indigenous participation in the mining sector;
Amend the legislation on exclusive prospecting orders
(EPOs) in order to allow other players to prospect in the area covered by the
EPO;
Ensure the policy of “use it or lose it” in order to
inhibit mining entities from holding mining claims for speculative purposes;
