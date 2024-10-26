ZANU PF BACKS ZiG

Zanu PF says the government must take robust measures to strengthen the purchasing power of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency and entrench its usage;

In one of the party’s resolutions, the party said :”Expedite efforts to de-dollarise the economy and promote the use of the ZiG as the country’s sole currency;

Promote wider circulation of the ZiG currency and its availability in all denominations; Curb money laundering, speculation and arbitrage on the parallel market including the criminalisation of the activities of economic saboteurs, errant manufacturers, retailers and other service providers as well as prescribing deterrent penalties;

Synchronise, harmonise and coordinate all fiscal and monetary policies in order to stabilise the economy;

Implement a robust zero-tolerance legal framework against corruption;

Formulate a set of incentives and other support measures to promote indigenous participation in the mining sector;

Amend the legislation on exclusive prospecting orders (EPOs) in order to allow other players to prospect in the area covered by the EPO;

Ensure the policy of “use it or lose it” in order to inhibit mining entities from holding mining claims for speculative purposes;