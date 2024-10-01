WE ARE NOT FORCED TO FUND FIRST LADY'S PROJECTS

Harare City Council has hailed the First Lady’s programmes but insists that it is not forced to fund them.

“The City of Harare would like to set the record straight on the misleading story published by the NewsDay on the 23rd of September 2024 wherein they claimed that the programmes being implemented by the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr A. Mnangagwa, are draining council resources.

“The City of Harare does not pay money for the implementation of the programmes, but pays for accommodation and other related allowances for City of Harare councillors and employees who participate in these programmes if they are conducted outside the boundaries of Harare. This is in line with council policy.

“In the event that there are donations required for the successful implementation of the programmes, the City of Harare, like any other organisation operating in Zimbabwe, can assist as part of its corporate social responsibility programme. Council is neither coerced or forced and this is only done when the cashflows permit.

“The programmes being conducted by the First Lady are important programmes to fight domestic violence, child abuse, drugs and substance abuse and as a local authority and as part of the social services programme, we are expected to participate and support such critical initiatives.

“Drug and substance abuse is a pervasive issue that affects communities in Zimbabwe and Harare as the capital city, plays a crucial role in addressing this problem by implementing effective prevention, treatment, and harm reduction programmes,” said council spokesman, Stanley Gama.





