FIVE GIRLS KILLED BY CAR BURIED



The five girls who were mowed down by a car in Bindura have been laid to rest. The five were Rachel Saidi (13), Makanaka Nemhara (9), Ashleigh Mabheka (13), Chipo Chikanda (13) and Misiyose Benjamin (14).

Among the group, Ashel Mabheka (11) survived. The Herald reports that Mr Albert Mabheka lost his daughter, Ashleigh, and his second daughter, Ashel, is currently battling for her life at Bindura Hospital.

Mr Mabheka said, “From what I heard my two daughters, along with Chipo and Misiyose left the compound to visit their uncle’s daughter Rachel. They wanted to shop for clothes in Bindura when they were run over by the vehicle. They were facing towards town with their backs to the vehicle when they were hit. I cannot explain the pain that I am feeling and I don’t know how I will overcome this grief.”

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Christopher Magomo, Secretary of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Zanu PF and Government officials visited the families to pay their condolences to the bereaved families.

The five girls were given a State-assisted funeral and were laid to rest at Makusha Cemetery in Bindura.