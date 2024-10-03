TOP PROSECUTOR IN TROUBLE AS THREE SUSPECTS ARE FREED

A senior prosecutor is in trouble after three fraud suspects have been released from custody before a scheduled bail hearing.

The Herald reports that the suspects were allegedly released despite objections from the investigating officer on the grounds that they were a flight risk and were likely to interfere with investigations if freed.

Regional public prosecutor in charge of Harare, Ms Gossy Mudambu, is now at the centre of a complaint to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission by the complainant, Real Star Security Company.

In a letter of complaint dated September 22, the company’s general manager, Mr Fortune Mhariwa, alleged that Ms Mudambu acted in connivance with Mr Luckmore Mauwa, the lawyer for the three suspects to secure bail under what he termed “suspicious circumstances”.

Manase Manjova, Glandstone Mthulisi Tshabalala and Dalumuzi Masotsha Moyo are facing charges of attempting to swindle Real Star Security of US$190 000.

According to the State, the three managed to fraudulently acquire the national identity card for the Real Star managing director and tried to replace the Econet SIM card linked to the company’s Nostro bank account.