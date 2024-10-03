TOP PROSECUTOR IN TROUBLE AS THREE SUSPECTS ARE FREED

A senior prosecutor is in trouble after three fraud suspects have been released from custody before a scheduled bail hearing.
The Herald reports that the suspects were allegedly
released despite objections from the investigating officer on the grounds that
they were a flight risk and were likely to interfere with investigations if
freed.
Regional public prosecutor in charge of Harare, Ms Gossy
Mudambu, is now at the centre of a complaint to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption
Commission by the complainant, Real Star Security Company.
In a letter of complaint dated September 22, the company’s
general manager, Mr Fortune Mhariwa, alleged that Ms Mudambu acted in
connivance with Mr Luckmore Mauwa, the lawyer for the three suspects to secure
bail under what he termed “suspicious circumstances”.
Manase Manjova, Glandstone Mthulisi Tshabalala and Dalumuzi
Masotsha Moyo are facing charges of attempting to swindle Real Star Security of
US$190 000.
According to the State, the three managed to fraudulently
acquire the national identity card for the Real Star managing director and
tried to replace the Econet SIM card linked to the company’s Nostro bank
account.
