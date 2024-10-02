PREGNANT STUDENT NABBED WITH DRUGS OFF THE HOOK

A Masvingo Poly Student who was arrested after being found in possession of mbanje is off the hook after Masvingo Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzie warned and cautioned her against dealing in dangerous drugs last week.

She pleaded guilty to the charges and was released after the magistrate took several factors into consideration.

The magistrate released the 21-year-old student Sandra Ngobo after considering that she had no means to pay a fine and was pregnant so she could not perform community service.

The magistrate also considered the fact that a custodial sentence would affect her attendance of classes since she was a student.

Ngobo was represented in court by Collen Maboke of Ruvengo and Maboke Law Firm.

Circumstances are that Ngobo was found with two packets of mbanje at Masvingo Poly main entrance by police officers who arrested her.

The packets weighed about 0.033 grams. TellZimNews