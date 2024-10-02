PREGNANT STUDENT NABBED WITH DRUGS OFF THE HOOK

She pleaded guilty to the charges and was released after
the magistrate took several factors into consideration.
The magistrate released the 21-year-old student Sandra
Ngobo after considering that she had no means to pay a fine and was pregnant so
she could not perform community service.
The magistrate also considered the fact that a custodial
sentence would affect her attendance of classes since she was a student.
Ngobo was represented in court by Collen Maboke of Ruvengo
and Maboke Law Firm.
Circumstances are that Ngobo was found with two packets of
mbanje at Masvingo Poly main entrance by police officers who arrested her.
The packets weighed about 0.033 grams. TellZimNews
