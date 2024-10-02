PASSPORT OFFICE EMPLOYEES NAILED BY CCTV

The Registrar General’s Office employees who facilitated the issuance of passports to Cameroonian nationals were nailed by CCTV.
A Harare magistrate has denied the 12 employees bail saying
they were not suitable candidates. She said that there were compelling reasons
to warrant their pre-trial detention.
She added that with the help of the CCTV footage, the State
has managed to establish a strong case against them which may cause them to
abscond trial.
Ruramai Mutyatya, Maureen Natasha Munemo, Chiedza Hlomani,
Romio Shonhiwa, Marian Roman, Tanaka Lisaphael Magaya, Edith Moto, Grace
Kapungu, Lackmore Chinokokora, Neria Sombi, Trymore Chipanga and Acid Asidi
initially appeared before magistrate Gofa last Wednesday, charged with criminal
abuse of office.
Mutyatya is employed by the Registrar General’s Office as a
supervisor while Sombi, Chipanga and Asidi are employed by Advert (Pvt) Ltd as
cleaners and are attached to the Registrar General’s Office.
The rest are processing officers.
