PASSPORT OFFICE EMPLOYEES NAILED BY CCTV

The Registrar General’s Office employees who facilitated the issuance of passports to Cameroonian nationals were nailed by CCTV.

A Harare magistrate has denied the 12 employees bail saying they were not suitable candidates. She said that there were compelling reasons to warrant their pre-trial detention.

She added that with the help of the CCTV footage, the State has managed to establish a strong case against them which may cause them to abscond trial.

Ruramai Mutyatya, Maureen Natasha Munemo, Chiedza Hlomani, Romio Shonhiwa, Marian Roman, Tanaka Lisaphael Magaya, Edith Moto, Grace Kapungu, Lackmore Chinokokora, Neria Sombi, Trymore Chipanga and Acid Asidi initially appeared before magistrate Gofa last Wednesday, charged with criminal abuse of office.

Mutyatya is employed by the Registrar General’s Office as a supervisor while Sombi, Chipanga and Asidi are employed by Advert (Pvt) Ltd as cleaners and are attached to the Registrar General’s Office.

The rest are processing officers.