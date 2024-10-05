MYSTERIOUS BUS BURNS



The mysterious bus that stood for years by the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway in Mutoko South has gone up in smoke.

The bus has been parked at the area, near Magaya turnoff, but still intact despite attempts by thieves to strip it off. No attempts to steal its parts were successful, leaving villagers concluding that it was a mysterious machine.

Newsday reports that on a sweltering September afternoon, mysterious flames erupted from the bus’ interior, engulfing it in a fiery shroud. A cloud of smoke could be seen from as far as Murehwa Centre.

Onlookers from nearby homes converged at the scene in awe. “What caused the fire?” they asked themselves as they watched, transfixed, the bus’ metal skin warping and melting, releasing secrets and mysteries into the smoke-filled air.

“I saw a cloud of smoke, only to realise that the bus was on fire,” recalled a villager, Ferlon Sigauke.

“We do not know what causes the fire. It is mysterious. Everything about this bus is mysterious. It survived theft by vandalism all these years, only to be destroyed by fire like this.”

The Malawi-bound bus, a Volvo make, developed a fault in 2019 and efforts to fix it were unsuccessful.