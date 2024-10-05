PROPHETS NABBED IN SNAKES IN THE HOUSE SCAM

Two self-proclaimed prophets have been arrested over snake in the house scam targeting business owners.
The Herald reports that theduo, Takudzwa Mwapeta (29) of
Granary, Whitehouse, and Sean Chikomba (22) of Budiriro 5A and another of their
accomplices, still at large, would obtain as much information about their
targeted victims before approaching them. They are members of the Johane Masowe
Apostolic sect based in Glen Norah A.
In some of the cases, they would get information from the
housemaids who they would then connive with to siphon cash. They were arrested
early yesterday morning after they attempted to scam more than US$6 000 cash or
20 beasts from a businessman based in Glen View.
The two and their accomplice had connived with the
businessman’s house maid who has since been arrested. She has been identified
as Benhilda Nyevedzanai aged 19.
Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore
Chakanza confirmed the arrests and said they were still looking for the third
suspect.
