PROPHETS NABBED IN SNAKES IN THE HOUSE SCAM

Two self-proclaimed prophets have been arrested over snake in the house scam targeting business owners.

The Herald reports that theduo, Takudzwa Mwapeta (29) of Granary, Whitehouse, and Sean Chikomba (22) of Budiriro 5A and another of their accomplices, still at large, would obtain as much information about their targeted victims before approaching them. They are members of the Johane Masowe Apostolic sect based in Glen Norah A.

In some of the cases, they would get information from the housemaids who they would then connive with to siphon cash. They were arrested early yesterday morning after they attempted to scam more than US$6 000 cash or 20 beasts from a businessman based in Glen View.

The two and their accomplice had connived with the businessman’s house maid who has since been arrested. She has been identified as Benhilda Nyevedzanai aged 19.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the arrests and said they were still looking for the third suspect.