MUTSVANGWA, MATEMADANDA BATTLE TO LEAD WAR VETS ASSOCIATION

Zanu PF heavyweights, Victor Matemadanda and Christopher Mutsvangwa are going head to head in the fight to lead the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association.

The association’s elective congress begins today at the Zanu PF Convention Centre in Gweru. The last congress was held in 2013 in Masvingo where Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa and his executive were elected to lead the association.

Those confirmed to be vying for the top post are Cdes Victor Matemadanda from the Midlands province, Christopher Mutsvangwa (Mashonaland West), Sam Parirenyatwa (Mashonaland Central), Stalin Mau Mau (Harare province), Joel Mureremba (Manicaland) and Cephas Ncube (Bulawayo).

ZNLWVA is supposed to hold a congress every five years in line with the association’s constitution, but the one scheduled for 2018 was shelved to focus on that year’s harmonised elections.

It was then postponed again following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Acting spokesperson Cde Parirenyatwa said all was set for the elective congress today adding that all positions were up for grabs.

“At least 700 delegates attending the congress will constitute the electoral college. Each province will have 70 delegates attending the congress,” said Cde Parirenyatwa.