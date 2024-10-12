BUSINESSMAN FUMES OVER BEERHALL TENDER

Trust Sengwayo, a businessman and top lawyer has threatened to take Zaka Rural District councillors to court for allegedly overturning results of a tender to run Zaka Beerhall that he won but was awarded to the next bidder.In a letter seen by The Mirror and dated October 4, 2024, Sengwayo said the Human Resources Committee awarded him the tender to operate the beerhall but this was overturned by a full council meeting because councillors wanted someone who comes from Zaka and that they know personally.

Sengwayo said he had offered to pay rentals of US$750 per month compared to Tamai Nyika’s US$500 for the same period. Nyika was given the tender. Sengwayo said in his letter to council that the reversal of the results was an act of corruption and he copied his letter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.Efforts to get a comment from Zaka RDC CEO David Majatame were futile.

The letter said, results were overturned on the basis that, ‘We want a child of the area whom we have been working with to remain operating the beerhall’.Efforts to get a comment from Nyika were futile. Sengwayo also hails from Zaka and once operated another beerhall at Jerera Growth Point.Zaka RDC advertised a lease for Jerera Beer Hall in May 2024. Sengwayo also promised to spend at least US$1 500 in reviving standards at the beerhall by painting the hall, reviving the VIP section, introducing different brands of beer and liquor, a new kitchen and a functional braai area. Masvingo Mirror