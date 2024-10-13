MUTSVANGWA DEFEATED IN GWERU

Christopher Mutsvangwa is no longer the chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association after he was defeated in elections held in Gweru.
According to the Sunday News Bulawayo provincial war
veterans’ chairperson, Cde Cephas Ncube romped to victory after garnering 294 votes,
followed by Cde Albert Ncube of Matabeleland North who got 90 votes.
Zimbabwe Ambassador to Mozambique, Cde Victor Matemadanda
came third with 75 votes while Cde Mutsvangwa, who is also Zanu-PF National
spokesperson and former Cabinet Minister came a distant fourth, with 11 votes.
Cde Mutsvangwa has been chairman of the war veterans’ body
since 2013 when he was elected at the last congress which was held in in
Masvingo.
Others who were elected into the new executive were
vice-chairperson, Cde Shorai Nyamangondo, Cde Joel Murerengwa
(Secretary-General), Cde Thomas Manyima (Legal Affairs), Cde Vincent Chinone
(Transport), Cde Section Ncube (Finance), Cde Sanik Nguni (Security), Cde
Nyembesi Togara (Women Affairs) and Cde Samuel Parirenyatwa as Political
Commissar.
The elective congress is in line with the association’s
constitutional requirements. In his acceptance speech, Cde Ncube said he was
elated to be entrusted to lead the association and promised to represent all
the former freedom fighters.
