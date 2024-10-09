skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday 9 October 2024
MOST CORRUPT DECISION YET, SAYS MZEMBI
Wednesday, October 09, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
JAH PRAYZAH : SWITCH OFF ZBC CAMERAS
Jah Prayzah demanded that ZBC cameras be switched off before he could perform at the inaugural “Bira Rembira” held recently at Gwanzura Stad...
DOCTORS GAVE UP ON ME, SAYS KHUPE
Former Deputy Prime Minister and current Member of Parliament for Bulawayo, Dr Thokozani Khupe, has shared her emotional journey from being ...
TSHINGA DUBE'S FAMILY DIVIDED OVER NATIONAL HERO BURIAL
The late Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube’s family is divided over his burial at the National Heroes Acre in Harare . The Standard heard that ...
ABUSIVE FATHER ARRESTED
PLEASE SHARE🙏 | This man was captured on camera abusing a minor using various objects, including a wire. The stepmother appears unconcer...
MYSTERIOUS BUS BURNS
The mysterious bus that stood for years by the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway in Mutoko South has gone up in smoke. The bus has been parked at ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment