NCUBE IS NOT THE ACTING CCC LEADER, SAYS TSHABANGU

In the escalating leadership battle within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Sengezo Tshabangu, who has positioned himself as the Interim Secretary General of the party, has denied claims that Professor Welshman Ncube is the acting president of the CCC.
Tshabangu is embroiled in a legal dispute with a faction
loyal to Nelson Chamisa over who rightfully leads and manages the party.
The conflict intensified when the Chamisa-aligned faction,
which insists that Chamisa resigned in January, filed an urgent court
application to prevent the disbursement of ZWL$22,116,500 under the Political
Parties (Finance) Act. Tshabangu claims the funds should be managed under his
leadership.
This faction, backed by Youngerson Matete, filed the
application against the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Justice to
block any potential payments to Tshabangu or other parties they argue are
unauthorised to represent the CCC.
The faction asserts that Tshabangu’s actions, including
recalling elected members of Parliament, are illegitimate and unauthorised.
Amid the legal battle, Prof Ncube filed an application to
join the proceedings, arguing that as the acting president of the CCC, he has a
substantial interest in the case. Tshabangu strongly opposes this claim.
In his founding affidavit, Prof Ncube stated that he is the
acting president of the “real and lawful CCC.”
“This is an application to join the proceedings under case
number HCH4235/24, filed by the CCC and Youngerson Matate on 27 September
2024,” Prof Ncube said, adding that he learned about the case through social
media and news articles.
Ncube argued that his involvement in the case would help
prevent unnecessary litigation and expedite the resolution of disputes by
ensuring that all parties with legal interests are represented.
However, in his notice of opposition, Tshabangu challenged
Ncube’s claims, stating that he lacks the authority to act on behalf of the
party. Tshabangu argued that according to the party’s constitution, an acting
president can only be appointed through an extraordinary congress, which Ncube
has not convened.
“He claims to have become acting president following the
resignation of Nelson Chamisa, but he does not allege that there was an
extraordinary congress as required by the party’s constitution,” Tshabangu
stated.
Tshabangu further asserted that Prof Ncube’s term of office
expired in May 2024, making his claim to the presidency invalid.
“The officials elected at the Gweru 2019 congress held
office for five years, which expired on 27 May 2024,” Tshabangu said.
“Therefore, Prof Ncube’s term of office ended, and he is not the acting
president of the CCC.”
Tshabangu also noted that Prof Ncube’s failure to convene a
congress, as required by the party’s constitution, renders his claim to
leadership legally untenable.
Tshabangu detailed several meetings held with Ncube and
other party leaders to discuss restoring the party’s legality and
constitutionality. These meetings, however, failed to produce actionable
results, with Ncube ultimately rejecting a proposed way forward.
A mediator was later brought in to help resolve the
dispute, but despite extensive discussions, Prof Ncube has not responded to a
draft proposal or attended a follow-up meeting, leaving the leadership battle
unresolved.
Tshabangu also accused Prof Ncube of failing to participate
in key court cases concerning the party, alleging that Ncube’s interest in the
current case is primarily tied to the distribution of party funds.
“If he truly has a direct and substantial interest in the
party, why has he not participated in any of the over 60 court cases involving
recalls and by-elections?” Tshabangu questioned. “His sudden interest coincides
with the issue of funds.” CITE
