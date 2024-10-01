1 000 GAY SYNDICATE BUSTED IN HRE

A 1 000-member gay syndicate in Harare, which is using a WhatsApp group platform codenamed “Private Lounge” to promote illegal relationships has been busted in Harare.
The Herald reports that this follows the arrest in Highfield, Harare, of a
25-year-old man and a teenager who were having an illicit gay relationship.
The man resides in the New Canaan section of Highfield and
is employed at a local supermarket while the teenage boy, a Form Four student
at a school in the capital, lives in Glen Norah B Extension.
Investigations revealed that sometime in January 2024, the
teenager joined the gay WhatsApp group with more than 1 000 members .
He then introduced himself and indicated that he was
looking for a partner. It is alleged that the man who was already a member of
the group then contacted him and the two agreed to meet at Machipisa Shopping
Centre.
It is said in May, the teenager went to man’s house and the
two had some drinks before becoming intimate.
The teenager’s father is said to have discovered some love
messages in his son’s cellphone which had been sent by the man and blocked his
contact number.
On Monday, October 7, 2024, the man tried to contact the
teenager on his mother’s contact number and his father was informed about this
development.
He then reported the matter to the police, leading to the
pair’s arrest.
The man was taken into police custody while the teenager
was released into the custody of his parents as investigations continue.
National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi
confirmed the arrests.
“We confirm that we have picked up two suspects who have
assisted us to unearth a gay and homosexual WhatsApp group with more than 1 000
participants who have been meeting at various places and houses in Harare.
Investigations are still in progress,” he said.
0 comments:
Post a Comment