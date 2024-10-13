MISSING HRE TEACHER FOUND DEAD IN GUTU

Police in Gutu recently discovered the skeletal remains of Stella Chidzenga(46) of Ushewekunze, Harare who had been missing since September 7 2024.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the discovery of the body and said investigations were underway.

“I can confirm that the police in Gutu discovered the dead body of Stella Chidzenga who had been missing since September 7 and investigations of what transpired since her disappearance are underway,” said Dhewa.

Circumstances are that Chidzenga, who stayed in Ushewekunze, Harare left her home on September 7 going to the hospital for medical attention since she had a headache and never returned home.

She was reported missing since that day at Zimbabwe Republic Police Southlea Park, Harare.

On October 5 children who were heading goats saw a human skull in a field in Hwicho Village, Gutu and reported the matter to their father.

The matter was reported at Gutu Police Station at around 1830hours that there was a human skull in the field. Police attended the scene and searched until they found some human bones about 200 metres away from the skull.

They also found a handbag with a samsung cellphone, US$9, ZIG9 and an empty pesticide container. There was also a black paper bag with clothes and sandals. The body had already decomposed and the remains were taken to Gutu Mission Hospital awaiting postmortem.

Police managed to extract the contacts of the now deceased’s uncle Joseph Chaka Ndiriza(72) of Bluffhill, Harare from the cellphone and notified him. He told the Police that they had been looking for the now deceased since September 7.

Some sources said that Chidzenga was a grade 2 teacher at Shingai Government Primary School in St Mary’s Chitungwiza. She was a graduate of Morgan Zintec College in Harare and according to messages on her Facebook page shows that she was a member of the Anglican Church. TellZimNews