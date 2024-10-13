203O CAMPAIGN LOSING STEAM

The 2030 campaign for President Mnangagwa appears to be losing steam as soldiers stopped Zanu PF youths from displaying placards promoting the campaign during the burial of national hero Tshinga Dube in Harare last week.

“What happened at the Heroes Acre at Dube’s burial is unusual, but it could be an indication that the 2030 campaign is making some people uncomfortable,” a Zanu PF official from Harare province told

“We wait to see what will happen at the conference in Bulawayo very soon,” the official said. “However, my assessment is that it has lost steam because it was rejected by the securocrats.”

Bulawayo war veterans association’s provincial executive chairperson Dominic Mhlanga and secretary Mathias Mbambo last week issued a statement criticising the 2030 agenda.

“It badly affects the value of our pluralism," the two said in the statement, which accused those behind the campaign of pushing selfish interests. It is of paramount importance that these rogue elements be told that tampering with the constitution of the country is equal to tampering with the fundamentals of our liberation struggle.”