LAND REFORM PROTECTED, SAYS ED



The President and First Secretary of the ruling ZANU PF party, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has reiterated that the land reform programme is irreversible and protected.

President Mnangagwa said this at the 379th Ordinary Session of the Politburo which marks the commencement of the 21st National People’s Conference, being hosted by the Bulawayo Province.

“Our Land Reform Programme is irreversible and protected. Section 292 of the Constitution as complemented by Section 289, 293 and 294 obligates the State to give security of tenure to all citizens, including war veterans, their children and other dependants,” he said.

“The ZANU PF Government is implementing a Land Tenure Policy to ensure that our agricultural land is bankable, registrable and transferrable among Indigenous Zimbabweans. This will ensure certainty and enable farmers to conduct their farming activities as a business.”

The President commended farmers and stakeholders for increasing production and productivity following a bumper winter harvest.

“Indications of yet another record-breaking winter wheat bumper harvest are a welcome development. Our farmers and other stakeholders in the agriculture sector continue to push the boundaries in increasing production and productivity. We are surely on the right path to securing and guaranteeing national food security and sovereignty.”

Cde Mnangagwa also called for the ramping up of preparations for the 2024/2025 summer cropping season.

“Going forward, it is incumbent on the Party to continue energising and rallying our grassroots members across every village, ward and district to ramp up the preparations for the 2024/2025 summer cropping season.

“Food security and sovereignty at both the national and household levels demand that we stay focused, as a nation capable of feeding ourselves. More so that food security and sustained agricultural development are the basis upon which the socio-economic super-structure of our country, is built and thrives.”

The President called on members to come up with interventions for industrial growth and value addition.

“As we set our focus on the conference, it is critically important that the party locates the overarching need to support, re-vitalise and re-calibrate our manufacturing sector as an urgent and central task.

“The necessity to steer the party towards debating and considering a broad array of interventions to propel industrial growth anchored on local value addition and beneficiation of our resource endowments cannot be overemphasised.

“This is more so given the abundant reserves of key minerals that support the development of electrical vehicles and other new energy solutions. This is an indispensable guarantee, ensuring that our efforts to modernise, industrialise and grow our economy are a success.”

The President congratulated Mozambique’ President-Elect for his victory in the country’s just ended elections.

“I congratulate our sister revolutionary Party, FRELIMO and the President-Elect, His Excellency, Cde Daniel Chapo as well as the people of Mozambique on their resounding victory during the recently held elections. ZANU PF stands ready to cement the long-existing revolutionary unity between our two Parties and countries.” ZBC