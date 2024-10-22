PUPIL KILLED IN FREAK ACCIDENT



GODLWAYO village in Umzingwane district has been plunged into mourning after the death of an ECD pupil in a road traffic accident this Tuesday.

What was supposed to be a normal school day for students in Godlwayo village turned tragic after a six-year-old ECD learner, Goodwill Tshalibe jumped off a reversing vehicle and was crushed to death this Tuesday morning.

The incident, which has plunged the community into mourning, reportedly occurred after the ECD learner tried get his hat that had fallen off the moving vehicle.

“I am devastated, my son was going to school and he jumped off after his friend’s hat was blown off,” said Mr Messiah Tshalibe, the father of the deceased.

“I heard them screaming that a hat had been blown off then I tried to reverse the car and I didn’t realise that he had jumped off only for me to run him over. I am in shock,” explained the driver Mr Marcos Siziba.

Another pupil was also ran over by a vehicle at Habane Township in Esigodini.

Police are yet to confirm the two incidents. ZBC