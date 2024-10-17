LAND POLICY TO EXPOSE MULTIPLE FARM OWNERSHIP : ZIYAMBI

The new land tenure policy will expose multiple farm ownership, says Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has said.

In an interview with The Herald, Minister Ziyambi said : “This will also deal with the issue of one person owning more than one farm and through an audit and title survey will also help to unveil some idle land.

“People should be happy that it will now be easy to find where there is a vacant piece of land. This is a new system on land allocation with no window for corrupt allocations. Those who had multiple farms are set to lose the other ones.

“The President proclaimed a new land tenure policy which is a game changer as it now puts value on the land owned by an indigenous person who benefited from the land. Before this, the land we had was just a dead asset as no value could be affixed to it since the person who was using the land had no exclusive rights to the land and could not approach banks to get financial assistance for his operations, which this policy is correcting.”

“We had instances where officials from the Agriculture Ministry would withdraw offer letters of some of the land owners and corruptly allocate the land to others in the guise of land replanning. This policy will put to end corrupt tendencies which were being done by corrupt land officers and through some Ministry offices.”

“This move aims to stamp further that land reform is irreversible. But let me also hasten to say that surveying the land will address challenges that were arising from the system we were using before. Land officers and some officials in the offices of Ministers of State were making a killing distributing land, even that of war veterans.”