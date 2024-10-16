KEREKE TRIAL SET TO BEGIN

Incarcerated Munyaradzi Kereke’s fraud trial has been set for November 11 to 15. He has been charged together with suspended Harare Municipal Medical Aid Society (HMMAS) chief executive officer Everisto Rukasha. The two are facing fraud charges involving $400 000.

The Herald reports that it is the State’s case that sometime in 2014, Rukasha and Kereke signed an agreement where the latter would sell his Fortress Hospital to HMMAS.

Kereke allegedly appointed Health Body Images managing director Newton Madzika to do the transaction on his behalf.

On November 7, 2014, HMMAS met its obligation by paying the full purchase price of US$400 000.

On March 18, 2022, Kereke connived with Rukasha and wrote to HMMAS misrepresenting that the latter still owed him US$400 000.