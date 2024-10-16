34 MISS EXAMS AS FEES ARE STOLEN

Some 34 learners at Findale School in Eastview, Harare missed their Ordinary level examinations after the school had allegedly misappropriated their exam fees.

But Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo who visited the school on Wednesday said the President has saved the affected learners.

“I want to thank His Excellency the President for coming to the rescue of all these learners because their fundamental right, education, had been violated through this theft by the owner of this school. The proliferation of unregistered schools is a challenge and as the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, we are going to take measures against all the schools that are operating illegally.”