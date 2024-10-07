FIRM DONATES ELECTRIC VAN TO ED



President Emmerson Mnangagwa says any country aiming for modernisation must embrace the latest technologies.

As the world embraces new technologies, electric motor vehicles are becoming more common and being touted as the alternative to those that use fossil fuels.

Several companies around the globe are now manufacturing these cars and among those is Build Your Dreams (BYD) Auto, whose headquarters is in Shenzhen, China.

This Monday, the BYD Harare chapter handed over an electric panel van to President Mnangagwa at the State House. The company officials took the President through the functions of ten vehicles.

For President Mnangagwa, any country aspiring to develop should embrace such technologies.

“A developing country and a country with a desire to modernize embraces the latest technology. Zimbabwe is one of the countries in the region with a desire to modernise and this is the journey,” said the President.

ElectricVehicle Centre Africa, the parent company for Build YourDreams Auto in Zimbabwe, chief executive officer, Dr Patrick Masocha said there is a need for more incentives in terms of importing the vehicles to ensure they are easily accessible to ordinary Zimbabweans.

“We have been selling since 2019 and the beauty is that they are all electric. The challenges we have in terms of importing fuel once we have that, then that’s done.”

During his recent visit to China, President Mnangagwa visited the BYD auto headquarters in Shenzhen where he was taken through their latest range of vehicles. zbc