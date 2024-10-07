COPS : WE WILL GET THEM

Cops say they are determined to get to the bottom of the US$4 million armed robbery at Ecobank branch in Bulawayo last Thursday.
No arrests have been made yet but the net is closing in and
the Zimbabwe Republic Police has since deployed teams to Bulawayo to assist in
the investigations and the EcoBank branch has temporarily closed.
National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi told
The Herald yesterday that police suspected that the robbery involved insiders.
“We stand by our position. Someone leaked information about
the movement of money, and we are questioning all possible suspects. The
investigations are ongoing and we have dispatched teams to Bulawayo, we want to
assure the nation that we will get to the bottom of this, we are leaving no
stone unturned.
“I would like to also dismiss false social media reports
that have been circulating about the case. We will advise the nation on the
issue whenever necessary,” he said.
In a statement, Safeguard’s chief executive Mr Andrew
Mallon alleged that the security company had not been made aware that they were
moving such a large sum.
“You may have seen reports of a serious cash heist in
Bulawayo outside Ecobank yesterday. It vividly highlights the very serious
risks associated with cash holding and cash movement, risks of which we publish
frequently.
“We wish to remind all customers of their responsibility to
work within their contracted limits for the movement of cash, and to
communicate clearly with us if a cash movement is to be out of the ordinary.
This allows us to plan and approach the risks appropriately.”
“A US$4 million move obviously poses a significant risk and
is well outside of any contracted limits for Safeguard (and almost certainly
the security industry Africa-wide),” he said.
0 comments:
Post a Comment