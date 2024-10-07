COPS : WE WILL GET THEM

Cops say they are determined to get to the bottom of the US$4 million armed robbery at Ecobank branch in Bulawayo last Thursday.

No arrests have been made yet but the net is closing in and the Zimbabwe Republic Police has since deployed teams to Bulawayo to assist in the investigations and the EcoBank branch has temporarily closed.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Herald yesterday that police suspected that the robbery involved insiders.

“We stand by our position. Someone leaked information about the movement of money, and we are questioning all possible suspects. The investigations are ongoing and we have dispatched teams to Bulawayo, we want to assure the nation that we will get to the bottom of this, we are leaving no stone unturned.

“I would like to also dismiss false social media reports that have been circulating about the case. We will advise the nation on the issue whenever necessary,” he said.

In a statement, Safeguard’s chief executive Mr Andrew Mallon alleged that the security company had not been made aware that they were moving such a large sum.

“You may have seen reports of a serious cash heist in Bulawayo outside Ecobank yesterday. It vividly highlights the very serious risks associated with cash holding and cash movement, risks of which we publish frequently.

“We wish to remind all customers of their responsibility to work within their contracted limits for the movement of cash, and to communicate clearly with us if a cash movement is to be out of the ordinary. This allows us to plan and approach the risks appropriately.”

“A US$4 million move obviously poses a significant risk and is well outside of any contracted limits for Safeguard (and almost certainly the security industry Africa-wide),” he said.