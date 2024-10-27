DON'T GIVE TSHABANGU THE MONEY : CCC WORKERS

Citizens Coalition for Change who are owed money by the party are pushing for Sengezo Tshabangu not to be given the political funds from the government.

Tshabangu has pledged to pay the workers if he received the funds. Timba-led faction spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said those who received the funds should pay the workers.

According to The Standard, CCC chief of staff Trust Mamombe wrote to Ziyambi requesting the government to pay the salaries to the employees’ respective bank accounts.

“We write, Hon Minister, seeking the indulgence of your esteemed office to facilitate the payment of CCC employees’ salaries from the government funding payable to the CCC under the Political Parties Finance Act,” part of the letter seen by The Standard reads.

“Hon Minister, our unpretentious submission is that the workers’ salaries will be wired to individual employee bank accounts for the benefit of long-suffering and deserving employees and their families according to the approved salary schedules and addendums herewith.

“Further, we hope that the long-suffering employees of the party will not be subjected to the political caprices of the political antagonists if their dues are not handled separately as labour.”

Ziyambi told The Standard that he had not received the letter. “I did not receive such a letter. “I don’t recall. I am not in the office. I am attending the Zanu PF conference so I can’t respond to CCC issues when I am not in office. I can’t respond to issues based on a letter that I have not received.”