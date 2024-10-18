skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday 18 October 2024
COPS PROBE DNA SHOW RAPE
Friday, October 18, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MISSING HRE TEACHER FOUND DEAD IN GUTU
Police in Gutu recently discovered the skeletal remains of Stella Chidzenga(46) of Ushewekunze, Harare who had been missing since September ...
203O CAMPAIGN LOSING STEAM
The 2030 campaign for President Mnangagwa appears to be losing steam as soldiers stopped Zanu PF youths from displaying placards promoting t...
MATSOTSI AWANDA MUZANU PF, SAYS OPPAH MUCHINGURI
PANE VARIKUPINDA KU PARLIAMENT, ASI VASATI VAKAMBOPINDA MU REGISTER REMA CELL eZANU-PF ✅ NGWARIRAI MATSOTSI MUMUSANGANO✅ PANE VARITENGA Z...
MUTSVANGWA DEFEATED IN GWERU
Christopher Mutsvangwa is no longer the chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association after he was defeated in el...
20 GENERATORS VANISH AT TELECEL
Some 20 power generators have vanished at Telecel Zimbabwe — one of the country’s three mobile telecommunications companies. There are all...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment