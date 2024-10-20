CHIEF MARUPI (28) DIES

Chief Marupi of Dibilashaba in Gwanda South has died. He was 28.

Gwanda district coordinator, Ms Nomathemba Ndlovu confirmed the news, saying the traditional leader died at Health Point hospital in Harare this evening after a short illness.

Born Oaheng Nare on 26 February 1996, Chief Marupi succeeded his father, Mr Lawrence Nare who died in 2008.

He was installed in 2012 as a minor awaiting to officially take over in 2014 when he turned 18.

He is survived by his wife Rorisang Tlou. ZBC