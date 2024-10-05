US$ PAY RISE, BONUS FOR CIVIL SERVANTS

Civil servants will get an increase in their US dollar salary component and a bonus to mitigate the impact of the recent devaluation of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) against the US dollar.
Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare July
Moyo said in an interview with The Sunday Mail
:“The Government has allocated a significant amount in US dollars to
ensure that salary adjustments benefit all civil servants. However, under the
President’s directive, we have prioritised the upliftment of lower-income
employees to bridge the wage gap.
“While we understand that top-level officials can manage
with their current salaries, it is imperative that we provide adequate support
to those at the bottom of the ladder.
“Once they present their recommendations, we are confident
that the Government will accept their proposals, especially those that address
the needs of our lower-income civil servants,” he added.
“On the bonus, we will make an announcement after
consulting with Treasury, but the bonus will certainly come.”
