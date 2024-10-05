US$ PAY RISE, BONUS FOR CIVIL SERVANTS

Civil servants will get an increase in their US dollar salary component and a bonus to mitigate the impact of the recent devaluation of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) against the US dollar.

Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare July Moyo said in an interview with The Sunday Mail :“The Government has allocated a significant amount in US dollars to ensure that salary adjustments benefit all civil servants. However, under the President’s directive, we have prioritised the upliftment of lower-income employees to bridge the wage gap.

“While we understand that top-level officials can manage with their current salaries, it is imperative that we provide adequate support to those at the bottom of the ladder.

“Once they present their recommendations, we are confident that the Government will accept their proposals, especially those that address the needs of our lower-income civil servants,” he added.

“On the bonus, we will make an announcement after consulting with Treasury, but the bonus will certainly come.”