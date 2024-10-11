BLACKOUTS COST US US$500M : MINERS

Zimbabwe’s biggest mines have lost up to US$500 million in potential revenue due to frequent down times.

The Zimbabwe Independent reports that mining industry executives ratcheted pressure on state power utility, Zesa, to take decisive actions in order to protect over 30 000 workers employed in the sector.

The sector contributes about 12% to gross domestic product and ships commodities that make up 80% of Zimbabwe’s exports annually.

In a State of the Mining Sector Report released on Wednesday by the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (CoMZ), miners said upheavals in the industry had been compounded by what they see as the region’s highest power tariffs.

“Analysis of survey data show that the mining industry is estimated to have lost around US$500 million of potential revenue due to output losses arising from power outages,” the report said.

It estimated that production had also crashed by 6% as a result of forex shortages.

“All respondent executives (to the State of the Mining Sector Report) underscored the need to prioritise mining companies for available power to minimise production stoppages and output losses,” the report noted.

“Almost all respondents indicated that power outages were resulting in production stoppages and output losses.”

It was the first time that a major sector disclosed the depth of troubles being exerted on the economy by the power crisis.