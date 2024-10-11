ABUSED BOY : DON'T SEND MY DAD TO JAIL

The boy who was abused by his father has pleaded with the magistrate not to send him to jail. The ex-policeman, who was arrested after a video showing him beating up his 10-year-old son with bricks and a wire went viral, will be sentenced on Monday.

The son said his father, Knowell Muzenda (39), was his breadwinner and paid school fees for him and should not be sent to prison.

The man’s wife Sara Mafara, also pleaded for leniency. “We stay well with our children and this is the first time he has severely assaulted our son like this, I believe this incident was triggered by the alcohol he had been drinking.

“He has apologised to me and the kids and may the court be lenient with him so that he can take care of the family, we are willing to go for positive parenting sessions to allow us to take good care of our children,” she said.

Muzenda was taken to the community service department for vetting.