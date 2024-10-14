BAIL US OUT : MBARE TRADERS PLEAD WITH CHIVAYO

Mbare Musika traders have pleaded with Wicknell Chivayo to bail them out as they resumed business yesterday.

Ms Makahwei Ndoro said: “We urgently appeal to generous business leaders like Mr Wicknell Chivayo and Mr Strive Masiyiwa to support our market’s rebuilding efforts. With the rainy season nearing, our dream is to have a sheltered marketplace by its onset.”

The traders are operating from temporary stalls demarcated by pillars.

In interviews with The Herald, they welcomed the Government’s initiative of non-collateral loans, but stressed the need for immediate assistance from the business community and well-wishers.

“We survive hand-to-mouth, so we need immediate assistance from well-wishers,” a trader who only identified himself as Tinashe said.

Ms Eunice Machingarufu, of Chitungwiza, said some of the traders were stuck at home, unsure of how to restart.

“Some well-wishers generously provided funds to help me resume business, but many of my fellow traders are stuck at home. I had stock valued at nearly US$3 000, but now I’m left with just a few items to sell.”

Mr Tapiwa Njeke said his recovery was made possible by a small loan from a friend.

“I borrowed from a friend to buy two bags of kapenta fish, just to get back on my feet,” he said.