BAIL US OUT : MBARE TRADERS PLEAD WITH CHIVAYO

Mbare Musika traders have pleaded with Wicknell Chivayo to bail them out as they resumed business yesterday.
Ms Makahwei Ndoro said: “We urgently appeal to generous
business leaders like Mr Wicknell Chivayo and Mr Strive Masiyiwa to support our
market’s rebuilding efforts. With the rainy season nearing, our dream is to
have a sheltered marketplace by its onset.”
The traders are operating from temporary stalls demarcated
by pillars.
In interviews with The Herald, they welcomed the
Government’s initiative of non-collateral loans, but stressed the need for
immediate assistance from the business community and well-wishers.
“We survive hand-to-mouth, so we need immediate assistance
from well-wishers,” a trader who only identified himself as Tinashe said.
Ms Eunice Machingarufu, of
Chitungwiza, said some of the traders were stuck at home, unsure of how
to restart.
“Some well-wishers generously provided funds to help me
resume business, but many of my fellow traders are stuck at home. I had stock
valued at nearly US$3 000, but now I’m left with just a few items to sell.”
Mr Tapiwa Njeke said his recovery was made possible by a
small loan from a friend.
“I borrowed from a friend to buy two bags of kapenta fish,
just to get back on my feet,” he said.
0 comments:
Post a Comment