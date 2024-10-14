WE CAN NO LONGER PUMP WATER : CHITUNGWIZA COUNCIL

The Chitungwiza Municipality says it is no longer able to pump enough water to its residents and ratepayers,

Chitungwiza mayor Rosaria Mangoma advised residents to seek alternative water sources following the decommissioning of the Seke and Harava Dams recently.

The Harare City Council which supplies the dormitory town with water de-commissioned the Prince Edward Water Treatment Plant in August.

“The council has been receiving between one megalitres and three megalitres of water between Saturdays and Sundays from Morton Jaffray, far below the required 75 megalitres per day. We are failing to distribute it all to the residents when we receive it.

“We encourage residents to draw water from trusted sources to minimise health risks. The council is seeking government intervention to address the issue. Additionally, community boreholes are being maintained to provide alternative water sources for residents.”

“As the council works to address the crisis, residents are advised to take precautions to ensure access to safe water. The community’s support and cooperation are crucial in navigating this challenging time.”