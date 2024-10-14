WE CAN NO LONGER PUMP WATER : CHITUNGWIZA COUNCIL

The Chitungwiza Municipality says it is no longer able to pump enough water to its residents and ratepayers,
Chitungwiza mayor Rosaria Mangoma advised residents to seek
alternative water sources following the decommissioning of the Seke and Harava
Dams recently.
The Harare City Council which supplies the dormitory town
with water de-commissioned the Prince Edward Water Treatment Plant in August.
“The council has been receiving between one megalitres and
three megalitres of water between Saturdays and Sundays from Morton Jaffray,
far below the required 75 megalitres per day. We are failing to distribute it
all to the residents when we receive it.
“We encourage residents to draw water from trusted sources
to minimise health risks. The council is seeking government intervention to
address the issue. Additionally, community boreholes are being maintained to
provide alternative water sources for residents.”
“As the council works to address the crisis, residents are
advised to take precautions to ensure access to safe water. The community’s
support and cooperation are crucial in navigating this challenging time.”
