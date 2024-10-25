ALL PROVINCES ENDORSE ED'S PUSH FOR 2030

The 21st National People’s Conference of Zanu PF, held in Bulawayo, turned into a vocal display of unwavering support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s potential extension in office beyond the constitutionally mandated two-term limit.
As provincial
delegates took to the stage to endorse Mnangagwa’s leadership until 2030,
chants of “2030 for Mnangagwa” resounded throughout the venue with growing
calls for his extended presidential term.
Provincial
leaders, from Harare to the Midlands, echoed the sentiment, showing support for
proposed amendments to Zimbabwe’s constitution that could grant Mnangagwa a
third term or eliminate term limits.
These
prevailing sentiments are feared to cement Mnangagwa’s leadership well beyond
his current term, as the 2030 mantra emerged as a dominant narrative from party
delegates.
The conference
saw strong calls from all 10 provinces for Mnangagwa to lead until 2030.
Harare Province, represented by Chairman
Godwills Masimirembwa, made the 2030 endorsement after they were called on by
the party’s secretary general, Obert Mpofy to make their greetings.
This was followed by similar expressions of support from Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Masvingo, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, and the Midlands.
This collective
endorsement, marked by loud applause, singing, and dancing, left little room
for discussion on succession plans, which were anticipated, as Mnangagwa’s
official speech emphasised unity, loyalty, and party resilience, suggesting
that succession planning might not be a priority on the agenda.
In his keynote
address, Mnangagwa expressed gratitude for the party’s dedication and loyalty,
party discipline and loyalty to party leadership.
“Zanu PF is a
moving train, always ready to welcome new members,” he said.
“However, party
systems must be tightened and insulated against infiltration by divisive
elements and malcontents who have no regard for the political order that is
guaranteed by the supreme Party Constitution.”
In line with
Article 2, Sections 8 and 9 of Zanu PF’s amended Constitution, the president
challenged the conference delegates to reaffirm their commitment to the party’s
Constitution.
“This binds all
members and must be respected, adhered to and fulfilled by all of us, at every
level, without exception,” Mnangagwa said cautioning party members against
“ideological indecisiveness” and that party loyalty is paramount.
“Further, the
threats posed by indiscipline and political excesses of opportunists should be
addressed head-on. In Zanu PF, we toe the correct line of the revolution. There
is no room for ideological indecisiveness.”
Citing Article
3 Section 19, Mnangagwa added, “Every
member of the Party has a duty to be loyal to the Party and its leadership.”
The President
avoided directly addressing the growing chorus for a 2030 agenda but
underscored the importance of allegiance to Zanu PF principles and its
leadership and stressed the need to protect the party’s reputation, instructing
members to adhere to the “correct line of the revolution.”
“Sub-section
(6) also obligates 11 us to conduct ourselves honestly and honourably in
dealing with the Party and the public so that we do not bring the Party or its
leadership into disrepute and ridicule,” Mnangagwa said
“No one will be
allowed to derail the Party’s people-centred character. Ultimately, we the
people must always defend the Party. Zanu PF musangano unoyera. MuZanu PF tine
tsika, yekukudzana nekuremekedzana. Zanu PF hayikwani muhomwe yemunhu (The
party does not fit in one’s pocket).”
“In Zanu PF, we
toe the correct line of the revolution,” Mnangagwa declared, emphasising the
need for cohesion within the party ranks.
As cautioned by
some political analysts and opposition figures, the conference largely turned
into a “rubber stamp” event to bolster Mnangagwa’s 2030 ambitions, with little
indication of open dialogue on succession.
Mnangagwa’s
emphasis on unity and loyalty could also be a prelude to a strengthened push
for constitutional amendments allowing him to remain in office indefinitely.
Meanwhile, the
president also congratulated all members for the successes scored by the ruling
party including victories in various by-elections.
“Overally, the
Commissariat undertook key activities such as the restructuring of Cells and
Villages. The existence of a credible and electronically stored Party
Membership Database has become an urgent necessity,” he said.
“Delivering
this multi-functional membership register tool cannot be left at the level of
the Party Headquarters alone. It is the duty of all Party leaders and members
to work harder and honestly to deliver an accurate and verifiable Party register.”
“This will also
enable more responsive development planning over and above the routine
strengthening of our internal democratic processes and procedures.”
However,
Mnangagwa said he was aware that in some districts, “chaotic records of members
are deliberate and preferred by those holding Party positions to gain favour or
advantage over others.”
He said that
was “unacceptable and must stop.” CITE
Ma Provinces ose ATI ED pfee 2030,, Kudiwa kunodadisa ED hoye!!!! pic.twitter.com/A119OfTc7R— DJ Masomere (@djmasomere1) October 25, 2024
