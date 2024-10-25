ALL PROVINCES ENDORSE ED'S PUSH FOR 2030



The 21st National People’s Conference of Zanu PF, held in Bulawayo, turned into a vocal display of unwavering support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s potential extension in office beyond the constitutionally mandated two-term limit.

As provincial delegates took to the stage to endorse Mnangagwa’s leadership until 2030, chants of “2030 for Mnangagwa” resounded throughout the venue with growing calls for his extended presidential term.

Provincial leaders, from Harare to the Midlands, echoed the sentiment, showing support for proposed amendments to Zimbabwe’s constitution that could grant Mnangagwa a third term or eliminate term limits.

These prevailing sentiments are feared to cement Mnangagwa’s leadership well beyond his current term, as the 2030 mantra emerged as a dominant narrative from party delegates.

The conference saw strong calls from all 10 provinces for Mnangagwa to lead until 2030.

Harare Province, represented by Chairman Godwills Masimirembwa, made the 2030 endorsement after they were called on by the party’s secretary general, Obert Mpofy to make their greetings.

This was followed by similar expressions of support from Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Masvingo, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, and the Midlands.





This collective endorsement, marked by loud applause, singing, and dancing, left little room for discussion on succession plans, which were anticipated, as Mnangagwa’s official speech emphasised unity, loyalty, and party resilience, suggesting that succession planning might not be a priority on the agenda.

In his keynote address, Mnangagwa expressed gratitude for the party’s dedication and loyalty, party discipline and loyalty to party leadership.

“Zanu PF is a moving train, always ready to welcome new members,” he said.

“However, party systems must be tightened and insulated against infiltration by divisive elements and malcontents who have no regard for the political order that is guaranteed by the supreme Party Constitution.”

In line with Article 2, Sections 8 and 9 of Zanu PF’s amended Constitution, the president challenged the conference delegates to reaffirm their commitment to the party’s Constitution.

“This binds all members and must be respected, adhered to and fulfilled by all of us, at every level, without exception,” Mnangagwa said cautioning party members against “ideological indecisiveness” and that party loyalty is paramount.

“Further, the threats posed by indiscipline and political excesses of opportunists should be addressed head-on. In Zanu PF, we toe the correct line of the revolution. There is no room for ideological indecisiveness.”

Citing Article 3 Section 19, Mnangagwa added, “Every member of the Party has a duty to be loyal to the Party and its leadership.”

The President avoided directly addressing the growing chorus for a 2030 agenda but underscored the importance of allegiance to Zanu PF principles and its leadership and stressed the need to protect the party’s reputation, instructing members to adhere to the “correct line of the revolution.”

“Sub-section (6) also obligates 11 us to conduct ourselves honestly and honourably in dealing with the Party and the public so that we do not bring the Party or its leadership into disrepute and ridicule,” Mnangagwa said

“No one will be allowed to derail the Party’s people-centred character. Ultimately, we the people must always defend the Party. Zanu PF musangano unoyera. MuZanu PF tine tsika, yekukudzana nekuremekedzana. Zanu PF hayikwani muhomwe yemunhu (The party does not fit in one’s pocket).”

“In Zanu PF, we toe the correct line of the revolution,” Mnangagwa declared, emphasising the need for cohesion within the party ranks.

As cautioned by some political analysts and opposition figures, the conference largely turned into a “rubber stamp” event to bolster Mnangagwa’s 2030 ambitions, with little indication of open dialogue on succession.

Mnangagwa’s emphasis on unity and loyalty could also be a prelude to a strengthened push for constitutional amendments allowing him to remain in office indefinitely.

Meanwhile, the president also congratulated all members for the successes scored by the ruling party including victories in various by-elections.

“Overally, the Commissariat undertook key activities such as the restructuring of Cells and Villages. The existence of a credible and electronically stored Party Membership Database has become an urgent necessity,” he said.

“Delivering this multi-functional membership register tool cannot be left at the level of the Party Headquarters alone. It is the duty of all Party leaders and members to work harder and honestly to deliver an accurate and verifiable Party register.”

“This will also enable more responsive development planning over and above the routine strengthening of our internal democratic processes and procedures.”

However, Mnangagwa said he was aware that in some districts, “chaotic records of members are deliberate and preferred by those holding Party positions to gain favour or advantage over others.”

He said that was “unacceptable and must stop.” CITE