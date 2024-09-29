THREE MENTALLY ILL PEOPLE ACQUITTED OF MURDERS

High Court Judge, Justice Helena Charehwa has acquitted a Chiredzi woman who called a six months old infant a goblin before banging his head on the ground and later slitting his throat of murder.

Moreblessing Magomana (34) of Chiredzi is one of three people who were acquitted of murder on Monday for reason of insanity in terms of Section 29 (2) (a) of the Mental Health Act [Chapter 15:12].

Last Makasi (29), another mentally challenged Masvingo man struck his niece Rosemary Mudadigwa (4) with a mattock several times on the head leading to her death.

Makasi was also facing an attempted murder charge after he struck his nephew (5) once on the head with the same mattock.

Muzondiwa Vanganani (68) from Mwenezi struck his young brother Kefas Ngwenya (49) with a log several times on the head and on the left side of his body leading to his death.

All three were represented by Tatenda Nyoka on a pro deo basis.

The first incident happened on May 13, 2020, around 1pm at Rushangarumwe, Three Hectares, Buffalo Range in Chiredzi.

Circumstances are that Magomana stormed into Primrose Tirivavi’s bedroom hut where she was sleeping her son Tanatswa Masikiti. The bedroom door was wide open.

Magomana was wielding a kitchen knife and she slapped Tirivavi for breastfeeding a goblin. She snatched Tanatswa and smashed him to the ground twice.

Tirivavi wrestled Magomana and took Tanatswa back. She then ran to a neighbour’s place but Magomana caught up to her and forcefully took Tanatswa.

Magomana smashed Tanatswa to the ground and slit his throat with the kitchen knife. She carried him to a nearby field where she continued slitting his throat until villagers arrived and apprehended her.

Makasi’s incident happened on May 28, 2019, around 7 am, at Gwatinyanya Village, Chief Mapanzure in Masvingo.

Circumstances are that Makasi, Rosemary Mudadigwa (4) and Ruvarashe Makasi (5) where left in the care of Rumbidzai Mudadigwa.

Makasi began stoning cattle that were in a kraal and Rumbidzai tried to calm him down. Makasi was enraged and he began throwing stones at her.

Rumbidzai took the minor children and locked them in a kitchen hut before running to get help from her father.

Makasi went to a granary and took a mattock. He broke the kitchen hut door and struck Rosemary on the head causing her death. He then struck Ruvarashe once on the head and she sustained severe injuries.

He was apprehended by Levy Mudadigwa.

Vanganai struck his brother Kefas Ngwenya as he tried to refrain him from throwing out his furniture.

The incident happened on March 26, 2022, at Chongoveza Village, Chief Maranda in Mwenezi around 3pm.

Vanganai was with his wife Netsai Shumba and he began throwing out their furniture. She tried to stop him and he assaulted her with clenched fists.

Netsai ran to Ngwenya’s house and told him what Vangani was doing. They returned to the homestead together and Vanganai assaulted Ngwenya with a log several times on the head and left side of the body leading to his death.